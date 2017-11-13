Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis Gets To Fighting In Tekken 7 Next Spring

Bandai Namco has been doing a killer job with its guest characters in Tekken 7, including Akuma of Street Fighter fame and Geese Howard from SNK’s Fatal Fury series. But now the game is adding one of its biggest characters to date – and Final Fantasy fans will be thrilled with his inclusion.

The publisher revealed in a new trailer tonight that Notcis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV will be joining the Tekken 7 roster in spring 2018! You can also see the trailer above.

The trailer is set up very cleverly like a Final Fantasy mission, actually featuring Noctis’ friends after he gets off a very important phone call with Lars. They have a quick discussion about food before the “mission” begins, and Noctis wields his sword, ready to enter battle.

From there, we get a glimpse of what his character is capable of in Tekken 7, “hunting” after his opponents with a number of powerful moves. From the look of it, the garage from Final Fantasy XV also makes its debut as a stage within the game, with many of the characters appearing in the background to cheer him on.

Noctis looks quite capable in battle, with a number of slamming moves, strikes and fiery attacks that can put opponents in their place. No doubt he’ll be able to mix things up with other characters rather easily – whether it’s the devastating Kuma (who’s featured in the trailer) or guest characters like Geese and Akuma.

Oh, and you gotta love that musical score, too – there’s a good chance that we’ll hear a familiar melody in Tekken 7 when the DLC arrives. That’s not officially confirmed yet, but since we’re seeing a stage from Final Fantasy XV make the cut, it only makes sense that some music goes right there with it.

We don’t have an exact date for Noctis’ arrival in the game, but we’ll let you know once Bandai Namco confirms it. Meanwhile, kudos to the publisher for striking a deal with Square Enix and getting Noctis thrown into the mix. Now, if only they could get Cloud Strife to join the party as well.

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.