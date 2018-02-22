Final Fantasy XV PC Demo Coming This Month, Half-Life Costume Revealed

For those looking forward to playing Final Fantasy XV on PC, there are a few more reasons to get excited. Square Enix has revealed that the playable demo for the Windows Edition will be available to download on February 26th, making it the perfect opportunity to test how the game runs on your set up.

In addition to the demo period before launch, a few new incentives have just popped up to get that pre-purchase on.

We’ve all heard the Half-Life 3 jokes, and while that still seems like a dream that will never come to pass there is still a way to harness your inner Gordon Freeman. According to the most recent Steam post:

“If you pre-purchase or purchase FFXV Windows Edition on Steam before 1st May 2018, you can claim the Half-Life pack via Steam Workshop! This pack features an in-game costume for Noctis based on Gordon Freeman, star of the legendary Half-Life video game series and the pack will also be available for FFXV Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades as well. This means your in-game avatar will also be able to wear Gordon Freeman’s suit!”

The items included in the Half-Life pack include:

– HEV Suit

– Scientist Glasses

– Crowbar

The full game itself will be launching on PC March 6th, with the title already being available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more about Noctis and his merry group of boy bander friends:

Joined by your closest friends on the roadtrip of a lifetime through a breathtaking open world, witness stunning landscapes and encounter larger-than-life beasts on your journey to reclaim your homeland from an unimaginable foe.

In an action-packed battle system, channel the power of your ancestors to warp effortlessly through the air in thrilling combat, and together with your comrades, master the skills of weaponry, magic and team-based attacks.

Now realised with the power of cutting-edge technology for Windows PCs, including support for high-resolution displays and HDR10, the beautiful and carefully-crafted experience of FINAL FANTASY XV can be explored like never before.