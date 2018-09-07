Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One, Coming Soon To Switch

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is also now coming to Nintendo Switch.

As for when the game will hit the Nintendo platform, the publisher didn’t say, but did note that it will arrive sometime “soon.”

For those that don’t know: Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD is for, according to Square Enix, fans and newcomers alike. In it, you the follow the journey of crown prince Noctis and his brothers in arms, Gladiolus, Prompto, and Ignis — just like in Final Fantasy XV.

Also just like Final Fantasy XV, moments like driving the Regalia across gorgeous, vast landscapes, camping, chocobo riding, and more are present in the game and feel like a new experience thanks to the reimagined art style that gives it a more cutesy, fun look. Cutesy, fun in HD, of course.

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition costs $29.99 USD on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; however, if you purchase the game within its first week on the market, you’ll receive a hefty 40 percent discount. In other words, get it for a much cheaper price of $18 USD.

A price-point for the Nintendo Switch version of the game hasn’t yet been revealed. As you may know, games sometimes cost more on the Nintendo platform — a phenomena dubbed the “Nintendo Switch Tax” — so it’s possibly if you pick it up on the Switch, you’ll be paying upwards of $40.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story synopsis from Square Enix itself. And as always, hit the comments section and let us know if you plan on picking this one up.

“The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star. After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice. As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae. The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis. Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils…”