‘Fire Emblem’ Expo Announced for 2019

A special event for Fire Emblem fans has been announced with the Fire Emblem Expo scheduled to take place in Japan on May 4, 2019.

The announcement came from the Japanese Twitter account for the Fire Emblem series and alerted followers to the Japan-only event that’s happening next year. A site for the expo has been created by Intelligent Systems, the developer behind the Fire Emblem and Paper Mario series. The site contains limited information about the expo such as when people can buy tickets to attend the 2019 event, but it also said more information on the show should be released this month on December 8th.

e event’s only being held in Japan, many Fire Emblem fans outside of the country likely won’t be attending, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some news to look forward to from the event. Information about the future of the Fire Emblem series seems like an inevitable part of the event, and with a mobile game called Fire Emblem Heroes still being played by Nintendo’s fans and a new game called Fire Emblem: Three Houses on the horizon, the expo has potential for some welcome reveals.

The second of those two games is one that Nintendo announced earlier in the year during its E3 stream where it revealed a trailer for Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Bringing the Fire Emblem series to the Nintendo Switch for the first time, the game is currently due for a Spring 2019 release. The timing of the expo with the game’s projected release date does raise questions about what might info might be shared that pertains to the game since May will end the season and the game’s due out sometime that month, so there will hopefully be a release date announced prior to the expo and perhaps a demo for attendees to try. Even better news for Fire Emblem fans would be that the game is out before the expo even takes place, but that all hinges on Nintendo’s eventual announcement of an official release date.

Fire Emblem Expo will take place next year on May 4th with more information on the expo coming through the stream this month which can be viewed here on December 8th.