New Fire Emblem Game for Nintendo Switch 2 Possibly Leaked

A new Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch 2 may have been leaked by a developer working on the game. It has been 35 years since Fire Emblem arrived on the scene in 1990 via Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, an early Nintendo release and a Family Computer game. Meanwhile, it has been two years since the last release in the series, Fire Emblem Engage. However, the last great installment in the series came back in 2019 when Fire Emblem: Three Houses was released. Now that Nintendo Switch 2 is out, many fans of the strategy RPG series are wondering what’s next and when it will come. To this end, it looks like Intelligent Systems may be hard at work on exactly this.

As discovered by YouTuber Doctre81, the LinkedIn page of Takeshi Maruyama, a 3D character modeler, reveals he is working on a “sequel” of one of “Nintendo’s SRPG” for the Nintendo Switch 2 as a contractor. “SRPG” refers to strategy role-playing game, for those that don’t know. And Nintendo doesn’t have many of these. There are a few possibilities, but the one that comes screaming to attention is its marquee strategy RPG series, Fire Emblem.

Unfortunately, the LinkedIn page of the Nintendo contractor does not confirm this is indeed a new Fire Emblem game, let alone reveal any details on it. Meanwhile, what is here, and the speculation it has created, should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt.

For what it is worth, there is no doubt a Fire Emblem game in development for Nintendo Switch 2 at Intelligent Systems. It is a question of whether it is a brand new installment, a sequel, a remaster, or even a remake. There have been rumors of just about all of this at some point in the last few years.

For more coverage on all things Fire Emblem — including all of the latest Fire Emblem news, all of the latest Fire Emblem rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Fire Emblem speculation