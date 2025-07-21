Nintendo eShop Losing Nearly 70 Switch Games in Mass Delisting

Nearly 70 Nintendo Switch games are being removed from the Nintendo eShop in a mass delisting set to happen on September 30, 2025. None of the games in question are Nintendo Switch 2 games, but they are playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatability. The good news is the games in question are only available on the Japanese Nintendo eShop, so this won’t impact anyone in North America or Europe other than the small number of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users outside of Japan that have a Japanese account to access the library of games exclusive to the region. And of course, it will impact all Japanese Nintendo Switch gamers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This may be the largest delisting in Nintendo history, and serves as a reminder the problem facing the all-digital future. As once these Nintendo Switch games are removed from the Nintendo eShop, they will be gone forever, though those that own them will continue to be able to download them and play them beyond the shutdown date. Whether this will continue indefinitely, remains to be seen.

The games in question are the entire catalog of Japanese publisher Entergram. Some of the games will be transferred to different publishers and be restored to the Nintendo eShop at a future date, but this is a minority of Entergram’s catalog. As for the full list of games impacted, it can be found here, courtesy of Delisted Games.

Entergram notes this will have no impact on retail copies of any of the given games. Meanwhile, it claims it will continue “user support” for each impacted game, and each game will go on sale before the delisting event as well. When exactly and how deep the discounts will be, is not disclosed by the Japanese publisher. It can only do this because none of the Nintendo Switch games in question have online elements, otherwise it would have to halt sales of each before the delisting.

Entergram does not provide a reason for the mass delisting. It is not uncommon for delistings in the digital era, but never of this size. While the games may not be consequential for the majority of Nintendo Switch users around the world, the fact so many are being yanked from the eShop alone is notable.

For more Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals — click here.