Fire Emblem Heroes Adding New Heroes for New Year’s Celebration

A New Year’s Celebration has kicked off within the realm of Fire Emblem Heroes, and fan-favorite characters are getting festive for the event. A new update has added special new outfits and characters as well as a themed paralogue story about the characters. Nintendo announced the update with a full trailer inviting players to celebrate the new year “in Hoshindan style” and showing off what the new characters could do. Check out the trailer for the new update below.

The additions include Camilla, Takumi, and Azura, who will have full voice over by Misty Lee, Mike Sinterniklaas, and Rena Strobber respectively. All three are well-loved Fire Emblem characters who are now filling out the roster for the event. While most of the Fire Emblem Heroes cast is composed of all-new characters, fan favorites like Ike have returned to move the story along.

Fire Emblem Heroes became Nintendo’s first major move into the mobile gaming space this past year, and has earned a dedicated fan base that continues to push sales through the end of this year. It has been followed by games like Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. For the unacquainted, the game tells an all-new story within the same universe, that starts out like this:

“Kingdom of Ice, Nifl, and Kingdom of Flame, Múspell. These kingdoms fought against each other, but Múspell’s forces, led by the Ruler of Flame, Surtr, overwhelmed Nifl and brought the fighting to a bitter end. Escaping her destroyed homeland, Fjorm, a Princess of Nifl, met the Order of Heroes in Askr. With help from the Order of Heroes, Fjorm clings to the hope that she can restore her homeland, but the invading forces of Múspell have arrived in Askr…”

Fire Emblem Heroes is available to play now on Android and iOS.