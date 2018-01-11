Fire Emblem Heroes Announces New Characters Coming to the Roster

It’s been a big day for Nintendo, no doubt, with their huge – and surprising – Nintendo Direct held this morning. But Nintendo Switch isn’t the only thing with some hype-worthy arrivals. The Big N also revealed that Fire Emblem Heroes would seeing some new characters added to the roster, and fans of Radiant Dawn are going to be very happy.

The update is now live and includes Micaiah, Sothe, and Zelgius from the Wii’s Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn. The latest update also brings a new element to the story, the latest chapter ‘Guided by a Dream’. This new step in the narrative aims to introduce the new characters organically while also gifting players with an in-game currency boost to customise your experience a bit more.

For those that may not have experienced the mobile game yet, it’s a fantastic edition to this beloved franchise, and is free-to-play for both iOS and Android devices! Fight battles customized for touch screens and on-the-go gameplay. Summon characters from across the Fire Emblem universe. Develop your Heroes’ skills, and take them to new heights. This is your adventure—a Fire Emblem that’s like nothing you’ve seen before!

As per the download page (iOS, Android):

A world with two kingdoms: the Emblian Empire, which wishes to rule all worlds, and the Askran Kingdom, which stands in its way.

You are a summoner with the special ability to call upon legendary Heroes from different Fire Emblem worlds. In order to save the Kingdom of Askr from destruction, join the Order of Heroes and face a never-ending challenge.

Take part in strategic turn-based battles streamlined for on-the-go play with maps that fit in the palm of your hand! You’ll need to think hard about the advantages and disadvantages of each Hero’s weapon—and even evaluate the map itself as you battle. Lead your army with easy touch and drag controls, including the ability to attack by simply swiping an ally over an enemy.

The game features numerous Hero characters from the Fire Emblem series and a few brand-new Heroes created by artist Yusuke Kozaki, known for his work on Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates. Some Heroes will fight at your side as allies, while others may stand in your way as fierce enemies to be defeated and added to your army.

In addition to the main story, there are many other modes where you can strengthen your allies, compete against other players, and more. Also, free and timely updates will continue to add new Hero characters, content, and other surprises to keep you engrossed with hours of additional gameplay.