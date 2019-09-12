Fire Emblem: Three Houses Censors Controversial Character Conversation

Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ newest update on Nintendo Switch added new DLC, a free new mode, and removed the voice actor of male Byleth for the controversy surrounding him and his past history of abuse. That said, it also censored a conversation in the game, more specifically, a conversation between players and Bernadetta, the recluse member of the Black Eagles house. More specifically, Nintendo has removed and changed a part of a support conversation you can have with the character, stripping the chat of some uncomfortable details and context.

More specifically, there’s a moment where Bernadetta reveals to the player a dark part of her past. It used to go as follows: “To train me to be a good, submissive wife, he’d do things like tie me to a chair and leave me there all day, challenging me to stay quiet.” This part now reads: “To train me to be a good wife, he’d do things like tie me to a chair.”

As you can see, it makes sense why Nintendo may tone this part down, but it now it feels like it’s an incomplete thought. That said, obviously, the tweak has little to no impact on the game’s quality. Still, it’s odd to see this months after release, especially considering nobody was talking about it in the first place.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t commented on why this change was made, and thus it’s unclear what the reasoning behind the post-release change is.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Here, order is maintained by the Church of Seiros, which hosts the prestigious Officer’s Academy within its headquarters,” reads an official synopsis. “You are invited to teach one of its three mighty houses, each comprised of students brimming with personality and represented by a royal from one of three territories. As their professor, you must lead your students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic, new twists to overcome. Which house, and which path, will you choose?”

