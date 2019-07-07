Fire Emblem: Three Houses Has Over 200 Hours of Content

One of the Fire Emblem series’ most attractive features has always been the replayable nature of its games, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses looks like it’s going to be following that trend. The game apparently has more than 200 hours of content, according to the director of the game, assuming you want to take on the challenge of following the story of all three houses. If you’re a returning Fire Emblem player, it’s probably a safe bet that you’re going to be doing that.

News of the game’s length comes from Three Houses director Toshiyuki Kasukihara who spoke to French news site JeuxVideo. When asked how long the game would take to beat if you’re only playing through one house and how that compares to the game overall, Kasukihara said it took him around 80 hours to fully complete one house’s scenario. For the full experience of beating all the houses’ stories, he said it could take over 200 hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To end the game with just one of the three houses, it took me 80 hours,” Ksukihara said via Google’s translation of the quote. “I did not cut the vocals or cutscenes, of course. So if you want to do the three paths, it can take you more than 200 hours.”

Each scenario has its own unique events and endings, so if you’re planning on experiencing each of these in full, you’ll be invested in Three Houses for quite a while. It may not take you quite as long to beat everything there is to complete through since one might imagine that a player on their third playthrough would skip a cutscene here or there if you already know what’s coming, and you’ll also have gotten over much of whatever leaning curve might be in place. While levels and scenarios might change, you’ll have strategies and an idea of what works and what doesn’t.

Whether you end up spending the full 200+ hours in Three Houses or not, you won’t have to wait much longer until you get to experience it for yourself and get a feel for how long you’ll be invested. The game is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on July 26th, so you’ll have to make sure you do everything you want to in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on the Switch when it releases on July 19th so that you’ll have time set aside for Three Houses.