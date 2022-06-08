Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo Released, New Trailer Revealed

✖

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has revealed a new trailer that announced both a demo on Nintendo Switch is available as of today as well as confirming the fact that the members of the Ashen Wolves from Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- Yuri, Balthus, Hapi, and Constance -- will be in the upcoming video game from Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. Players will also be able to carry progress over from the demo to the full game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on June 24th.

The Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo specifically includes the full first three chapters of the video game through Edelgard's Scarlet Blaze path, Dimitri's Azure Gleam Path, and Claude's Golden Wildfire path. It also supports local two-player co-op, which allows two different player-controlled characters to run amok on any given battlefield. You can check out the new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for yourself embedded below:

The Ashen Wolves make their way into #FireEmblem Warriors: Three Hopes!



Download the free demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, available now on #NintendoSwitch #eShop. Your progress carries over to the full game, once purchased, releasing on 6/24.https://t.co/aXXwhTwuMF pic.twitter.com/TU5UPOhMX7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 8, 2022

While the gameplay in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is certainly different from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the story is relatively familiar thanks to how it sets the whole thing in motion -- which the demo should include. "Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes centers on a single core conceit that changes the way in which the rest of the narrative plays out," ComicBook.com's recent preview of the new video game reads in part. "Instead of finding the mercenary Byleth and them becoming a professor at Garreg Mach Monastery, the academy around which Fire Emblem: Three Houses largely takes place, the leaders of the, well, three houses – Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude – instead encounter Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes' protagonist, Shez, while trying to escape bandits in the forest. It's essentially the same encounter and pursuant fight, but the new protagonist makes all the difference in the long run."

As noted above, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 24th. The video game follows a different version of the story from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game right here.

