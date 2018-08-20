First 4 Figures Introduces Awesome Metal Gear Solid Psycho Mantis Statues

It seems First 4 Figures is getting more and more seeped in the world of video games with their statue introductions, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to Banjo Kazooie. But its latest offering should definitely be news to Metal Gear Solid fans.

The company has introduced a trio of limited edition Psycho Mantis statues, which can be pre-ordered here. There’s three to choose from, including a regular one featuring Psycho Mantis’ routine gear; an exclusive one sans mask; and a special optic camouflage edition with see-through build.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the statues in more detail in the video above, but here’s a breakdown of the specifics straight from First 4 Figures:

First 4 Figures is proud to present the highly anticipated Metal Gear Solid – Psycho Mantis statue.

“From the moment we’re thrown into this world, we’re fated to bring each other nothing but pain and misery.”

Psycho Mantis possesses powerful psychic abilities. He declares himself the most powerful telepath and psychokinetic in the world. He is able to generate hallucinations and take control of people’s minds to manipulate them. The gas mask he wears is used to help prevent people’s thoughts from forcing their way into his mind.

His mother died giving birth to him resulting in his father hating him. Psycho Mantis discovered how his father felt about him after accidentally reading his mind. He began to worry that his father might kill him. Psycho Mantis used his telekinetic powers to burn down the village he lived in. No one survived, including his father, and the incident left Psycho Mantis burned and scarred especially on his facial area.

Metal Gear Solid – Psycho Mantis REGULAR edition comes with the following:-

Metal Gear Solid – Psycho Mantis statue

Highly detailed base capturing an action scene based from the Metal Gear Solid series

Authentication Card

This is the second statue in First 4 Figures’ Metal Gear Solid line. If you already have authenticated the previous statue in the line (Solid Snake) then you will be entitled to receive the same number for Metal Gear Solid – Psycho Mantis (Where applicable)

A release date hasn’t been given yet, but we’ll let you know when one is announced. Also, be prepared to pay a lot, because the figures go for $524.99 apiece before shipping.

Better get your orders in now before he predicts that you’re going to order one.