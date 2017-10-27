First Black Friday 2017 Ad Is Live, With Kohl’s Offering Killer Deals On Xbox One And PlayStation 4

Considering we're just about a month away from this year's Black Friday event – the day that shoppers and stores alike brace for with after-Thanksgiving sales – it's about time that we started seeing early ads pop up. But the first one is from an unlikely place you normally wouldn't shop for video games at, and that's Kohl's.

Thanks to BFAds.net (which gathers different Black Friday ads before they're officially available), we now know about some of the deals that Kohl's will be offering throughout Black Friday, including some great deals on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – ones that can save you some serious cash, as well as allowing you to get a bonus game on top of the deal.

First up, the company is offering some noteworthy "doorbusters" that will be available starting at 5:00 PM on Thanksgiving. These include an Xbox One 500GB model for $189.99, with $45 in "Kohl's cash" that can be used to purchase other goods in store. The PlayStation 4 deal, though, is a better one, with the offering of a 1TB jet black console for $199.99, with $60 in "Kohl's cash". That's basically a free game right there, assuring a bundle for just around $200. Not bad.

For those that want to spend more on an Xbox One S, there's also a bundle available for $329.99 (as part of the Doorbusters deal) that includes an Xbox One S 1TB system, a copy of Halo Wars 2 bundle, two controllers and a copy of the game. That's just in case you can't get a hold of the earlier system. As a bonus, it comes with $90 in "Kohl's cash", so you can snag one or two extra games out of the deal, and maybe more.

There are also controllers on sale for $39.99, including DualShock 4's for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers, as well as a Sony Gold wireless headset for PlayStation 4, going for $69.99. There are deals on other older systems as well.

You can check out all the offered deals at Kohl's here. We'll keep you posted on any other Black Friday deals we can find in the weeks ahead, so be sure to check back!