The First Descendant Gets New Update 1.0.3, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Nexon’s The First Descendant has today dropped for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Released at the end of June, The First Descendant is one of the latest free-to-play shooters to hit the market. And while the response to the game has been a bit mixed, it continues to boast high player counts. Now, Nexon is releasing a new patch to improve some of the issues that players have had so far.

As a whole, The First Descendant hotfix 1.0.3 is primarily aimed at making overhauls to the game’s UI while also adjusting some smaller gameplay elements. Some of these gameplay tweaks are tied to specific abilities that Descendents have while others are tied to items and missions. Expectedly, there are also a vast amount of bug fixes that have come about with this update to resolve lingering errors that players may have come across.

You can find the full patch notes for today’s new The First Descendant update attached below.

The First Descendant Update 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Content Improvements

UI/UX

An option has been added to turn off other players’ effects (projectile explosion).

In order to improve the visibility, the explosion effect and the duration of ‘Vestigial Organ’ have been reduced.

A system message has been added to make it easier to check the DBNO status of allies, and an extra measure has been added to the party member UI.

Reduced the research completion visual effect duration for materials frequently used in research.

‘Away from keyboard (AFK)’ has been added to the player report menu.

The UI has been updated so that major rewards obtained from chain quests that have already been cleared are checked in the quest list.

A function has been added to view acquisition information directly in the target section of Library.

Fixed an issue of scrolling to the top when moving from the target item of Library to the corresponding item list.

Added Firearm types and Rounds types to the Library Weapon List.

Fixed an issue where a player who joined the Void Fusion Reactor could use the Reconstructing Device even if there were no Void Shard after completing the mission.

When completing a Void Fragment mission obtaining two types of Void Shard, the amount obtained has increased by approximately 1.5 times.

Void Fusion Reactor mission tooltip has been updated to display the number of Void Shards.

Added Linked Amorphous Material to Void Fusion Reactor mission tooltip.

Void Shard attribute will now be displayed on the map directly.

The number of Attached Items that can be registered has been updated to 1,000 each for weapons, reactors, and external components.

Descendants

‘Thrill Bomb’ and ‘Lightning Emission’ with the Ultimate Bunny ‘High-Voltage’ module will now target nearby targets rather than random targets.

‘Allergy’ of ‘Reconstruction Serum’ of Yujin now applies to Colossus as well.

Ultimate Bunny ‘Electric Charge’, ‘High-Voltage’ and Bunny ‘Electric Condense’ sound effects have been changed.

‘Use Bunny’s Skills to inflict Electrocution on enemies’ has been removed from the 2nd and 3rd stage evolution conditions of the bunny Evolving Skin ‘Speedy Awakened One’.

Infiltration Operation

You can now view mission results through the ESC menu after completing an Infiltration Operation.

The time limit for destroying the Ironheart has been removed in the Infiltration Operation ‘Fortress – Heart of the Fortress’.

The location of the supply droid in the Infiltration Operation ‘Fortress – Quarantine Zone’ has been moved to the battle zone, making it easier to supply bullets.

Mission

The position of immunity spheres of Named Monsters will not change anymore as the monsters move or rotate.

The sequential sphere type of the Named Immunity of ‘Alternate Hand of Nazeistra’ that appears in White-night Gulch ‘Eye of Truth’ has been updated.

Field

The drop quantity on Hard difficulty has been increased by approximately 1.5.

Miscellaneous

The stack limit for consumable items has been increased from 1 million to 100 million.

Updated some icon images.

Optimization Improvements

Fixed the memory leak that occurred intermittently in windowed mode.

Fixed the memory leak when using Frame Generation.

Fixed the issue of temporary frame drops when opening inventory with DLSS Frame Generation.

Fixed an issue where frame limit was not restored even if additional options were changed to Off when DLSS Frame Generation or FSR Frame Generation is enabled.

Bug Fixes

UI/UX

[Russian][Spanish][Portuguese] Fixed an issue where the material quantity text was cut off in Weapon Transmission.

Fixed an issue where the top menu remained when Scroll Map > Top Library through Acquisition Information, and then moving to the screen with ESC.

Fixed an issue where a black screen was briefly displayed when starting Special Operation.

Symbol effects have been added for ‘Code Analyzer’, ‘Code Breaker’, and ‘Core Material’ dropped.

Fixed an issue where account names starting with ‘#’ were not visible.

Descendants

Fixed an issue where the Descendant couldn’t be changed after completing the exclusive dungeon of the quest ‘To Bunny, Our Beloved Daughter’ in the Bunny quests.

Fixed an issue where Bunny’s Lightning Emission was used even if there was no moving distance when rolling over a box or wall.

Fixed an issue where sound effect was not played intermittently when landing on the floor with Kyle’s ‘Superconductivity Thrusters’.

Fixed an issue where the charging motion was repeated with Kyle’s ‘Repulsion Dash’.

Modules

Fixed an issue where the ‘Arche Acceleration’ module did not increase the speed and distance of projectiles.

Fixed an issue where Ajax’s ‘Body Enhancement’ module did not reflect the max shield in the current shield after moving to the map.

Fixed an issue where the Firearm ATK of the ‘Shoot Focus’ module was applied as a sum operation and not as a multiplication operation.

Fixed an issue where the module list scroll was reset to the top after Module Enhancement.

Mission

Fixed an issue where monsters would not spawn if the first monsters spawned upon entering the Vulgus Strategic Outpost were immediately killed.

Fixed an issue where the next quest could not be started under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the sphere would tremble when it was far away during the Named Monster’s sphere gimmick.

Fixed an issue that prevented field change by removing the shield created during the ‘Upper Hatchery’ mission in the White-night Gulch Hatchery.

Fixed an issue where monsters would spawn even without an actual battle in the White-night Gulch ‘Fortress Outskirts’.

Field

Fixed an issue where ‘Code Analyzer’ was intermittently required when working with the Encrypted Vault in the Hard difficulty.

Fixed an issue where falling while using a grappling hook in a certain section of the prologue caused you to spawn at the next location with the Mission Unfinished status.

Void Intercept Battle

Fixed an issue where the Removal did not happen intermittently and the grappling hook was maintained during a battle.

Miscellaneous