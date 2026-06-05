First Major Expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds Revealed with New Trailer

Monster Hunter Wilds first released back in February 2025. And despite a few snags with PC optimization that give it a Mixed review on Steam, it has proved incredibly popular with fans. Following live events and free updates, Capcom has finally unveiled the first “massive” expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds. During Summer Game Fest on June 5th, we got our first look at Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascensdance. And honestly, if you didn’t want to play Wilds before, this addition might just convince you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many prior Monster Hunter games have received pretty big expansions, and Capcom has previously confirmed fans could expect the same from the latest main series entry. Now, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance has been officially announced, with a 2027 release window. The trailer gave us a pretty good look at what’s to come, including some impressive-looking dragons. If you’ve been hoping for more to do in the latest Monster Hunter game, this “massive” expansion should deliver.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance Gets First Reveal Trailer at Summer Game Fest

Courtesy of Capcom

At long last, after teasing a major expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom has given fans some idea of what to expect. Ascendance will release in 2027 and will introduce a brand-new region for Hunters to explore. With floating islands and plenty of dragons, Capcom is teasing that this will be a large expansion on par with what Monster Hunter fans have come to expect. It will also add in new abilities and new Master Rank monsters to hunt, plus much more yet to be unveiled.

To get a sense of the high-flying excitement headed our way with this expansion, you can check out the official reveal trailer below:

Introducing Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, the massive expansion to #MHWilds. Soar into a land above, wield new abilities, and hunt legendary monsters in Master Rank!



Prepare for Elder Dragons. The next era of Monster Hunter begins in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. pic.twitter.com/anV7iwbuTg — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 5, 2026

When it arrives next year, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. In the meantime, you can grab the base game to get leveled up in time to explore a whole new world.

Are you excited to see a major new expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!