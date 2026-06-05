Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Officially Announced with New Trailer

It’s hard to keep track of every big announcement during Summer Game Fest. The showcase itself is 2 hours of trailers and reveals. And then, there’s the full weeklong extravaganza of events like the State of Play and, my personal favorite, Wholesome Direct. But one studio decided to drop a little news ahead of time to make sure gamers were paying attention. Early in the day on June 5th, Paramount announced its newly formed video game studio, Paramount Games Studio. And during Summer Game Fest, the AAA studio unveiled its first project.

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Paramount Games Studio is a merger that unites Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media. The gaming projects already underway, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, and a Star Wars project, are still moving forward. But today, the newly formed Paramount Games Studio announced it will be publishing the long-awaited Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. This project has long been rumored to be cancelled, but it looks like it’s living on under Platinum Games and Paramount Games Studio.

TMNT: The Last Ronin Gets Official Summer Game Fest Reveal Trailer

Courtesy of Paramount Games Studio

Many years ago, we first heard that a video game adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin was in the works. But late last year, we learned that Paramount had put a live-action adaptation of The Last Ronin on ice. This led many to fear that the video game would also be scrapped. But as the game showed up at Summer Game Fest with a new announcement trailer, it looks like we’re getting our heroes in a half shell after all.

The world premiere trailer for The Last Ronin is pretty brief, but it gets the important details out of the way. Yes, the TMNT game is still happening. And it’s being developed by Platinum Games, the studio behind such hits as Bayonetta, alongside the newly formed Paramount Games Studio. You can get a look at the official announcement trailer that aired during Summer Game Fest below:

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Thus far, we don’t have a release window for the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. But we do now know that Paramount has not, in fact, cancelled the highly anticipated video game adapting the dark alternate timeline storyline. It has also been confirmed to release for PC and console, with specific console platforms still to be revealed. Now that the game has been officially revealed, hopefully we can look forward to more concrete details in the near future.

Are you excited to see that The Last Ronin game is still happening? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!