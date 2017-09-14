Five More Xbox 360 Games Join Xbox One’s Backward Compatibility Program

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen any new additions to Microsoft‘s backward compatibility program for Xbox One, but the company sure made up for it today, adding five new titles to the line-up that you’ll definitely want to revisit, especially if you like action games.

Let’s run down the five titles that will be joining the program, starting later today:

Saints Row: The Third – THQ’s epic sequel to its Saints Row franchise became quite a turning point for it, introducing a new scope of action that offered a new kind of chaos, along with better visuals, a variety of DLC missions (including one where you can save Christmas!) and plenty of cool guest stars. Agents of Mayhem is currently out, and you should check it out, but this marked a good turning point for the franchise leading up to that.

Slender: The Arrival – Who’s afraid of the Slender Man? Looks like it’s time to find out. This horror game has you exploring a dangerous countryside as you attempt to escape the grasp of the scary figure, trying to avoid his gaze at every turn. And that’s a lot easier said than done.

Super Contra – Considering that the original arcade Contra ended up on the backward compatibility list (along with the underappreciated Hard Corps: Uprising), we knew it was just a matter of time before its follow-up joined the list. Super Contra offers plenty of shoot-em-up thrills in the classic vein, including the return of traditional weapons and some great new bosses to take down. Plus, you can totally team up with a friend in two player.

Monopoly Deal – Don’t have time to sit down and play a full game of Monopoly? This faster version lets you scoot through a round with ease, either on your own or against other players. It’s a good time, especially if you love board games.

Undertow – Finally, from Chair Entertainment, the creators of the Infinity Blade and Shadow Complex games, comes this fascinating underwater adventure where you’ll try to take out enemies while completing missions. It’s definitely the most fun you’ll have under the sea.

In addition, Virtual On from Sega has also been added to the list, but that’s only for the Japanese version. So, if you have it, feel free to download it again!