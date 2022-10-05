Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Confirms Director And Filming Date

The long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's Movie now has a director and a date for when it will begin filming. Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, particularly when it comes to the horror genre. It managed to sink its hooks into a wide audience as it's not so terrifying and violent that it would warrant an M-rating, instead managing to secure a T-rating, making it more accessible to a younger audience. The fact that it's basically a haunted Chuck E. Cheese also helps make it stand out amongst all of the other horror games with ghosts, ghouls, and zombies. Thanks to its massive success, Blumhouse has been working to adapt the series into a film for quite some time. It has had numerous hiccups along the way, but Blumhouse has always been adamant about making it a reality.

Now, it seems like it's finally happening. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum confirmed on Twitter that the movie is gearing up to begin filming in early 2023. Five Nights at Freddy's has attached director Emma Tammi to helm the film and it will begin shooting in February 2023. With production starting so soon, it seems likely a script is finished or near completion and now pre-production can begin. Blum also confirmed that Jim Henson's Workshop are creating the animatronics for the film, which should inspire confidence for fans of the franchise. Not only does it mean it will have practical monsters, but they're being crafted by the best in the business.

With production starting in February, the film will likely release in late 2023 or early 2024, but nothing has been confirmed. As of right now, there is no cast for the film and details are scarce, but we'll likely hear more in the coming weeks now that the film has a director. Blumhouse also tends to make its films on a lower budget, but in case that sounds unappealing, it is responsible for producing amazing horror films like Get Out, Split, Insidious, Whiplash, and Paranormal Activity, so they know how to get the most mileage out of their budgets. As of right now, we'll have to sit tight and wait for more updates.

Are you excited for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.