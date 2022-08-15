Funko Snaps! Line Launches With a Five Nights at Freddy's Wave

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko latest attempt to diversify beyond their wildly successful Pop figure line is a collection called Snaps!, and it features vinyl figures and playsets with interchangeable pieces that snap into place. These pieces include a head, two interchangeable faces, a torso, legs, and a character-specific accessory. Funko is kicking off their Snaps line with the iconic horror game series Five Nights at Freddy's, and the first wave includes characters such as Freddy, Bonnie, Foxy, Baby, and more complete with customizable playsets.

You'll find a breakdown of the new FNAF Funko Snaps wave below complete with pre-order links. Beyond that you'll find a commercial for the collection, which will illustrate how the snap feature works. It's only the second commercial that Funko has produced in the company's history, so it would seem that they're all-in on this new product line. Look for the Five Nights at Freddy's Funko Snaps lineup to arrive on your doorstep October 25th – just in time for Halloween.

"'Five Nights at Freddy's" continues to captivate audiences and inspire some of the spookiest Funko products to date," said Dave Beré, Vice President, Brand & Marketing at Funko. "Our new Snaps! line is a great way to further engage our enthusiastic and dedicated fanbase that is rabid for the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise."

If you enjoyed Funko's FNAF Snaps commercial, you're probably super hyped about the upcoming movie, even though things haven't been going smoothly behind the scenes. A few years ago, creator Scott Cawthon shared news that the script had undergone some massive revisions. Of course, the fanbase reacted to that news with the understanding you would expect. But, it seems things are in a much better spot four years later.

"OK guys, I had a script written; Jason liked it, and Chris Columbus liked it too, but I tossed it. I had a different idea for it, one that I liked better. I take responsibility for this delay; it's my fault," Cawthon explained.

"It's been a real challenge for everyone, including myself, to come up with a good screenplay for this. But I'm determined to find the right story," he added. "I'm sticking to what I've always said, either the right movie gets made or no movie gets made. I hate delaying a project that's already seen so many delays, but I have to go with my instincts on what I think will be exciting and interesting, and what I think the fanbase will really want to see. If that means that I have to start over ten more times, then that's what I'm going to do. The good thing is that each attempt gets better and better, in my opinion. So, despite the delays, it's going in the right direction."