Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Reportedly Casts Netflix You Actress

After years in development, it seems that progress is starting to move at a steady clip for Blumhouse's upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie. Last month, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson were officially revealed for the film, and a new rumor suggests that Netflix's You actress Elizabeth Lail has also been cast. The rumor comes from leaker Daniel Richtman, who claims Lail will be playing the role of Vanessa. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.

The Tweet from Richtman and Geek Vibes Nation can be found embedded below.

Vanessa is a relatively new addition to the FNAF franchise, making her debut in 2021's Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. Vanessa is the security guard at Freddy Fazbear's, and is trying to locate a boy named Gregory that has become locked inside the building overnight. Vanessa is unaware of the murderous nature of the animatronics, and attempts to use them to locate the boy. It's unclear if Vanessa will play a similar role in the film, but it's worth noting that Hutcherson will be playing the role of Mike Schmidt, the security guard from the first Five Nights at Freddy's game.

The lore of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise is extremely important to fans, and it will be interesting to see how the movie manages to adapt it. A lot of video game adaptations have been less than faithful to their source material, but creator Scott Cawthon has final cut on the film, which should bode well. That said, it would be impossible for the movie to strictly adhere to the source material, and that probably wouldn't make for a great adaptation! Hopefully the finished product will prove enjoyable for both long-time fans of the series as well as those who are less familiar with the games. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out!

