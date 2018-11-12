‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Creator Says Movie Script Is Scrapped

We haven’t heard that much about the big-screen adaptation of the horror game Five Nights At Freddy’s as of late. However, series creator Scott Cawthon recently took to Steam to give us an idea of what’s happening with it, amongst other projects.

In it, he informed his fans that the Freddy’s film project is slightly delayed, as he found a new idea for the script. “OK guys, I had a script written; Jason liked it, and Chris Columbus liked it too, but I tossed it. I had a different idea for it, one that I liked better. I take responsibility for this delay; it’s my fault,” he explained.

“It’s been a real challenge for everyone, including myself, to come up with a good screenplay for this. But I’m determined to find the right story. I’m sticking to what I’ve always said, either the right movie gets made or no movie gets made. I hate delaying a project that’s already seen so many delays, but I have to go with my instincts on what I think will be exciting and interesting, and what I think the fanbase will really want to see. If that means that I have to start over ten more times, then that’s what I’m going to do. The good thing is that each attempt gets better and better, in my opinion. So, despite the delays, it’s going in the right direction.

“One thing that most of you might want to know is that the movie (and sequels I hope) will take place in the universe of FNAF 1-3 only. The games after Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 will not exist in the movie universe. Like it or hate it, I felt that this was the best portion of the storyline to really focus in on.”

In addition, he also provided an update on the Five Nights At Freddy’s VR game. (Yes, it’s getting a VR game.) He noted it’s about 40 percent done, saying, “This game is looking terrific. I’m working with a company called Steel Wool to bring the VR game to life, and these guys are making some crazy stuff. If you liked repairing Funtime Freddy up-close in Sister Location, just wait until you try to do something like that in VR, up close, personal, with these huge animatronics that are just one mistake away from jumping at you. I refused to test it the first time and had my son Braden test it instead. (The repair section is one small part of the game.) And, for the first time, you’re going to all get to see an actual stage performance from the classic band!”

An augmented game is also in the works, but still very early in development. “The AR game is well under way, and while I’m not going to reveal any gameplay details yet, I will say that the impending doom of something hunting you will keep you up at night.”

And finally, he noted that an “incredible AAA game” is in the works. “I can’t reveal any details yet as this project is still in its planning stages, but I’m working closely with the studio involved to ensure that it delivers what (I think) FNAF fans will want to see!”

The full update can be found here, and is well worth the read if you’re all about Freddy Fazbear.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s games are currently available on PC and mobile platforms.