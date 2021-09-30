Chris Columbus No Longer Attached to Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie

Blumhouse Productions’ Five Nights at Freddy‘s adaptation is still in the works, but it will no longer be directed by Chris Columbus. The news was confirmed by Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum in a new interview with Collider. Blum could not confirm whether or not another director is now attached to the film, but he seemed to be positive about the direction in which it’s heading. The studio is still working with Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon to get a script that meets his seal of approval. However, Blum said the script is “really tough to crack.”

“We’ve written multiple scripts, and we’ve got where we’re threading aneedle, which is doing justice to Five Nights at Freddy’s and makingScott (Cawthon) happy. The only way that we would go about it is givingScott … I don’t want to do something that Scott doesn’t like. Let mesay that a different way. I don’t have the right to do anything Scottdoesn’t like. Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of ‘finalcut’ and it’s taken longer than I hoped to get the right story,” Blum told Collider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Video game adaptations have had a tumultuous history in Hollywood, and many have struggled to capture the heart of the source material. That trend seems to be shifting lately, with several shows and movies offering takes that are much more faithful to the games that inspired them. It sounds like Blumhouse and Cawthon are working to make sure that the final script does justice to the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise.

The first Five Nights at Freddy’s released in 2014, and the series has found a large and faithful fanbase since. The games also have a deep canon that fans take quite seriously, so there’s going to be a lot of pressure to make sure that the film stays true to the core of the series. Hopefully, Blumhouse can deliver!



Are you looking forward to the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie? Do you think Blumhouse will get it right? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!