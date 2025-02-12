Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic Release Date Announced in New Trailer

Since the reveal back in August 2024, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic has been on the top of every horror fan’s radar. With only a small teaser released, PlayStation’s State of Play has officially revealed the latest scoop on the upcoming FNAF franchise installment. Developed by Steel Wool Studios, the latest trailer reveals a creepy warehouse filled with abandoned animatronics, which is not screaming FNAF lore at all. The game looks to take the traditional setting outside, which has never been done before. Featuring a slew of new animatronics, including the Mimic and a mushroom, Secret of the Mimic will serve a full-course meal with this new installment on June 13th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set in 1979, this new FNAF game will reveal the origins of the Mimic with hints towards the inevitable future of the Puppet and the animatronics. As the caller suggests, one of the contractors, Edwin Murray, had gone missing inside the Fazbear Entertainment warehouse. Of course, the technology needed from the warehouse built by the man has to be retrieved, which is where you come in. The animatronics might (and definitely will) malfunction and they may or may not induce significant damage on those who get in its way. As the trailer teases, there are a bunch of new characters to meet including animals like a party elephant and a creepy-looking cat animatronic.

Play video

The puzzle-solving open-world title will have you facing off against these unknown animatronics in a way similar to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach took a step in the first-person horror exploration genre. Many fans admired the risk that Steel Wool took with the series and it seems that they will be taking it up a notch in the upcoming installment. The series has been known for bringing some amazing horror games to the mainstream media, and this one looks to do just that.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic launches on PlayStation 5 on June 13th.