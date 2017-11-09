Five Video Game-To-Movie Releases That Weren’t Completely Miserable

Let's be honest – most of the video game-to-movie adaptations these days stink. That's because Hollywood just doesn't really "get it" when it comes to taking the elements that worked so well in games and translating them into movie experiences. Ask anyone to describe their experience with the likes of Super Mario Bros.: The Movie or Warcraft and they'll likely follow that up with a groan. But are video game movies really that bad? Well, sure, for the most part, a lot of them fail to hold up weight. But there are those precious few that aren't nearly as bad as people let on, either for the cornball factor or because they hold up so well when it comes to the original material they're based upon. We're hoping that 2018 will be the turning point for them, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Rampage and Alicia Vikander-led Tomb Raider on the way. For now, though, let's look at a few video game-to-movie adaptations that fared a little better than expected. Some people may disagree on these choices, but, hey, we've got our hearts in the right place for these films.

Street Fighter (1994) Now, right off the bat, a few of you are probably going, "What the hell?" And it's true. Steven E. de Souza's adaptation of Street Fighter is a comical fest compared to the game it's based upon. But we're recommending it for a few reasons. First, it knows it's a comedy. That may not be doing die-hard fans any favors, but it doesn't ever try to be super-serious. (Just look at Jean Claude Van Damme's "Who want to go with ME?" speech for further reference.) Secondly, Raul Julia. He's the best M. Bison we could've asked for, and he capped his movie career with his role. Sure, it was ridiculously corny at times ("You come here expecting to fight a man, and instead face a god?!"), but a lot of fun. Plus, bonus points for casting Ming-Na Wen from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Chun-Li. Ideal casting. Finally, Street Fighter is far more withstandable than whatever the hell Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was. This crappy sequel got everything wrong – casting, storytelling, fights…everything. The original release is Citizen Kane compared to that garbage. So it may not be the greatest game adaptation, but Street Fighter is way more smile-inducing than it has any right to be. Try it as a drinking movie sometime.

Mortal Kombat (1995) One year after whatever the heck Street Fighter ended up being, New Line Cinema stepped up to deliver a video game-to-movie adaptation done right – Mortal Kombat is pretty much perfect. Sure, there can be some question with the casting (why is the girl from Billy Madison here?), but the movie has its heart in the right place when it comes to focusing on the tournament, as well as giving fans a few surprises (Reptile!) to keep them entertained. But a few things truly stand out about the film. First off, Christopher Lambert is a perfect Raiden. Say what you want, but he nails the role, and he has fun with it. (After hitting a guy in the arm, he gleefully says, "Sorry.") Secondly, Sub-Zero and Scorpion are pretty well represented, despite the fact the whole "organic spear in hand" thing is happening. And, yes, Robin Shou is a perfect Liu Kang. Okay, Goro looked a bit weird (and was defeated way too easily by Johnny Cage – must be that groin punch), but director Paul W.S. Anderson put the right amount of fun into the film. Not to mention George Clinton's funkadelic music score, capturing that perfect Kombat vibe. And besides, we'd watch this film a thousand times over Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Just…ugh.

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001) Here's another movie that has fans on the fence, if only because, well, it's not really a Final Fantasy film. Sure, it has fantasy-based elements that work for it, but in the end, it's a completely different story with only bits and pieces of the Fantasy mantra, but no recognizable characters. Plus, Alan Ball's screenplay didn't really do the movie any favors, as director Hironobu Sakaguchi should've easily taken the reigns for this one. But, for a 2001 release, we dare you to find a more beautiful film than this. The Spirits Within still looks outstanding 16 years after its release, and some of its imagery is truly striking, especially when spirits start coming into play and wiping out dozens of people. Not only that, but the lighting looks really good. On top of that, there's a pretty game voice cast here, including Ming-Na Wen back as the lead character, alongside the likes of Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and James Woods, who's pretty fun as a villain. (Like the scene where a computer's telling him all kinds of errors and he just keeps yelling, "I KNOW!") Obviously, Final Fantasy films got better after The Spirits Within (like Advent Children and the more recently Kingsglaive), but The Spirits Within remains a neat little sci-fi gem, especially for those that want a glimpse of how early computer animation came to be. It may not have done well for the brand name, but it's still a sight to behold.

Silent Hill (2006) Let's forget whatever the heck Revelation was for a minute and look back at the 2006 film adaptation of Silent Hill, which came out in 2006 and featured a cast that included Sean Bean, Deborah Kara Unger and Alice Krige. As far as Konami-based content goes, this actually wasn't bad. It may not have piled on the scares like a lot of fans were hoping, but, as far as themes go, it stayed properly true to the original source material. The movie focuses on Rose Da Silva and her husband Christopher as they attempt to figure out what's going on with their daughter Sharon, and that's when the kooky stuff begins happening. No, the writing isn't always spot on, and there are a few corny moments that happen over the course of the film, but never enough to really throw you off. And the end is really something, though the way Revelation played out, it didn't really do the franchise any favors, sadly. But we'll always have the original, and Silent Hill just feels criminally underrated. It's certainly worth a second look, especially if you're trying to wash away the memory of really bad horror films. And there are a lot out there.

