For Better Or For Worse: Injustice 2’s Worst Characters

Injustice 2 is a beat-em-up with an all-star cast of characters. Whether you prefer to fight with someone within the Justice League, or taking more of a villainous path with the likes of Brainiac or Darkseid, there's a lot to choose from with this impressive cast. And yet…not everyone can be winners. It seems in every fighting game, there's always a straggler or two that's well-designed in certain stages, but doesn't quite come across as promised. That's not to say they're worthless – there are times they can make for a fun skirmish. But they're not nearly as deep and engaging as other characters featured in the game. So who's the worst of the worst when it comes to Injustice's roster? Well, the ones we've listed here are still noteworthy for trying out, but don't really seem to have that long-term effect. Of course, opinions vary, and some fans may feel they're still worthwhile. But these are probably the toughest to adapt to, based on their styles. Let's run through our lower five picks! (Also, don't forget to check out our best picks as well!)

5. Bane This Batman villain is a hulking giant, but that doesn't always work to advantage if they don't have the defense and speed. Look at Swamp Thing – he's able to embody a good amount of that and chain together a few combos as well. Bane…not so much. He's a strong character when it comes to making use of his abilities, but he's incredibly vulnerable due to his lack of speed, and that can result in a quick loss. More masterful players may find a way around this, but others are better off with someone like Gorilla Grodd if they want a big character that can get work done. Plus, just look at the pose above. prevnext

4. Green Arrow First off, I just can't take Green Arrow's old-school look that seriously. I'm not sure if it's the mustache or the fact that it's so un-Stephen Amell like, but something's off. But on top of that, his attack styles can take a lot to really get used to, especially when it comes to executing chain attacks. You need to be in just the right place to effectively pull these off, and if you don't, you become wide open to a series of attacks. On top of that, his defense is a bit on the weak side, which means he could be toast within just a few combos and a super move execution. He still has his arsenal, but he takes a lot of getting used to. prevnext

3. Black Canary Black Canary is a great face to see in the Injustice 2 cast, not just because she's got a striking design, but because her octaves make for an incredible weapon within the game. In fact, her Super is one of our favorites once she hits it. But here's the thing – she just isn't that heavy a hitter. Most of her attacks can't compare to some of the more stronger characters in the game, and she's also not top-tier when it comes to defense. That doesn't mean she shouldn't be played with – some of her moves are fun. But expect an uphill struggle when it comes to getting used to what she has to offer. prevnext

2. Atrocitus prevnext

1. Cheetah A controversial choice? Of course. Cheetah is an old-school favorite from the Justice League days, and she's quite versatile when it comes to her speedy attacks. But speed can't be everything, and, as a result, she lacks balance. Sure, she can hit quickly and conveniently, but the attacks barely do any damage, and she's left very vulnerable as a result, making her susceptible to special attacks and combos alike. She also doesn't have the greatest health statistics, which means she can be wiped out in a match very quickly. Shame – we like the way she comes across in the opening match-ups. prevnext