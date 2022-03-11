For Honor Finally Getting Highly Requested Feature

For Honor’s next year of content is starting up soon, and for those who’ve been playing for a while now, that means something the community has been waiting on is finally arriving. Ubisoft announced this week that cross-play will be enabled in Year 6, a staple of other newer games nowadays that’ll allow people to play with one another regardless of what platform they’re on. For Honor’s rollout of this feature won’t be a one-time release, however, with cross-play planned to be deployed over the course of two separate phases that’ll begin on March 17th.

In its announcement, Ubisoft said cross-play will benefit the game “and its long-term vision.” For Honor’s already been around for quite a while now since it released over five years ago, but it seems the devs certainly have plans for much more given that the game’s just now getting cross-play as it approaches Year 6.

https://twitter.com/ForHonorGame/status/1501971964461727744

“Crossplay has been an ambition of our team for a very long time,” the announcement from the For Honor team said. “There have been many technical challenges to bring Crossplay to For Honor because the core technical game components were not originally designed to support it. Thanks to the hard work of the team, we are now proud to bring Crossplay to our Warriors. We believe Crossplay will benefit For Honor and its long-term vision.”

While other games might’ve just gotten cross-play and been done with it, For Honor will spread the feature out between two phases. The first of those that starts next week will see cross-play enabled for both PvP and PvE modes with the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC pools of players all lumped into one. Improved matchmaking times and a better experience overall are some benefits of this new feature, the creators said. This also means that skill ratings will be reset when this rollout happens, so it might take a while to get back to where you’re supposed to be.

You won’t be able to group up with players on other platforms, however. That comes in the second phase which does not have a release date at this time.

For those who don’t want to participate in cross-play at all, you can simply disable it by opting out within the game’s settings. There will be a new “Online” option where you’ll be able to configure that setting accordingly.