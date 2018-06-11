For Honor Reveals New Faction With Marching Fire Trailer

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Honor Marching Fire

In the months leading up to E3, Ubisoft promised that For Honor would be featured during the conference in a big way. Teasers that were shared prior to the presentation led players to believe that new characters, perhaps for an all-new faction, would be unveiled. Now that we have the first trailer for Marching Fire, it’s been confirmed that the Chinese Wu Lin faction will be joining For Honor.

“A new faction of warriors is entering For Honor’s fray this October, and they’re bringing the biggest-ever For Honor update with them. The Marching Fire update arrives on October 16, introducing a new faction from China, the Wu Lin, who add four new Heroes to the current roster of 18. And that’s only the beginning – Marching Fire also adds a new 4v4 multiplayer mode, Breach, which lets players take part in a full-on castle siege. A sizable raft of other improvements and additions are on the way as well, including graphical enhancements and a new mode featuring unlimited PvE content, which will be fully unveiled at a later date.”

The trailer featured a quick scene that showed a curved sword held over a knight’s head during a battle, a scene that was shown before and fueled the speculation about the next addition to For Honor. Ubisoft has already named the four fighters that’ll be shipping with the faction while explaining that they’d each have unique stories that’ll be detailed soon.

In the Marching Fire Update, #ForHonor is bringing a new faction, 4 new fighters, new single player content & more >> https://t.co/Dfr6IUaTWE || #UbiE3 pic.twitter.com/ugb9fztF0i — Ubisoft @ E3 (@Ubisoft) June 11, 2018

“Leaving their homeland to escape a civil war, the new Heroes add Chinese-influenced weapons and fighting styles to the mix. The Tiandi, Jiang Jun, Nuxia, and Shaolin also come replete with individual names and backstories, establishing them as characters instead of just warrior archetypes. While they’ll initially be exclusive to a paid bundle that will be detailed later, all four Wu Lin Heroes will be available for purchase with Steel, For Honor’s in-game currency, once the exclusivity period is over.”

A new multiplayer mode called Breach is also being added for free with the Marching Fire update. The game mode features two teams, one trying to lay siege to a base while the other attempts to stop that from happening.

For Honor’s Marching Fire update will be available on October 16 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.