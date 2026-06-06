2 PlayStation Plus Free Day One Games Confirmed for Later This Year

Sony has confirmed two PlayStation Plus free day-one games. As PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will know, free PlayStation Plus day-one games are not common. In fact, there have been only a few years. This is the biggest difference between it as a subscription service and Xbox Game Pass, which loads up day-one releases throughout the year. To this end, for two day-one PlayStation Plus games to be confirmed at the same time is not common. One doesn’t have a release date beyond “2026,” but the other is set to arrive in September.

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Unfortunately, for those subscribed to the Essential tier, the standard tier of the Sony subscription service, they won’t be getting either of these day-one PlayStation Plus games for free, as said games will be limited to the Extra and Premium tiers. Consquently, they won’t be free to keep, but free as long as they remain available as part of the rotating libraries of each tier of the Sony subscription service.

Runescape Dragonwilds

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RuneScape: Dragonwilds is an open-world survival crafting game from RuneScape developer Jagex. It debuted last year in early access, but only via Steam. Now, it’s getting a worldwide release on September 15, and when it drops, it will be available via PS5 and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium at day one. This is notably going to be the first time the series is ever on a PlayStation platform.

“On RuneScape’s forgotten continent of Ashenfall, dragons have awoken,” reads an official description of the game. “Gather, build, skill, and craft to survive in this cooperative (one-to-four) survival crafting game. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can they hope to slay the Dragon Queen—alone or with allies.”

Big Walk

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It has also been reiterated and confirmed that Big Walk — the co-op multiplayer adventure PS5 game from Panic and House House, the duo who previously brought you Untitled Goose Game — will be free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium when it releases sometime later this year.

“Big Walk is a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking,” reads an official description of the game. “Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You’ll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless.”

RuneScape Dragonwilds currently costs $30 in Early Access and may go up at its full launch. Meanwhile, Big Walk is going to cost at least $20, if not more. At bare minimum, PS Plus subscribers at Extra and Premium tiers are being spared $50 if they were planning to check out these games at their respective launches.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.