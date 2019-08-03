For Honor Reveals New Viking Hero

Jormungandr is smashing its way into For Honor during Year 3 Season 3 as the roster’s latest hero, Ubisoft announced on Tuesday. The Viking warrior that wields a studded hammer looks to be a vicious fighter who can match the tempo and ferocity of a Berserker while still dealing heavy blows like other members of the Viking faction. Also included in this upcoming season is a new map fitting of the newest hero, a Breach map called Storr Stronghold that lets players fight in a Viking fortress.

The new Viking hero was announced by Ubisoft with the video above that showed off one of the ways players will see the character portrayed. Jormungandr comes in both female and male forms that are called Hulda and Gretar, respectively. We don’t yet know what these hero’s will be capable of in the battlefield since their full moveset hasn’t been revealed yet, but Ubisoft did offer some more details on the duo’s background and their fighting style.

“The Jormungandr are Viking sectarians who wear their devotion to the Great Serpent, after whom they are named, on their scarred bodies,” Ubisoft said in a press release. “Led by Hulda or Gretar, respectively the female and male version of the New Hero, the Jormungandr aims at crushing the weak before Ragnarok comes, as they believe only the most worthy must remain for the Great Battle. Wielding their mighty War Hamarr during fights, they cull their opponents with their powerful attacks.”

On August 1st, the Jormungandr will be playable first for anyone who owns the Year 3 pass. Anyone who doesn’t will have to wait until August 8th when the hero becomes available to purchase for 15,000 Steel. Like other maps and non-hero parts of the game’s updates, the new Storr Stronghold map will be free and released for all players at the same time.

There’s another Warrior’s Den livestream event planned for this week that will hopefully give players their first look at the Jormungandr’s new kit. Scheduled to take place on July 25th at 9 a.m. PT, the livestream will happen through the For Honor channel on Twitch.

Other heroes have updates coming during the next season as well, so the Jormungandr won’t be the only hero with new moves seen during this next season. The Nobushi, Shinobi, and Orochi were all mentioned specifically, though specifics weren’t provided on what might be changing.