For Honor Patch Notes Released for Update 2.57

Ubisoft has kept its honor to the hero-based melee fighting title. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, their 2016 For Honor game has brought fans a pure adrenaline rush with continuous updates and improvements. Players were introduced to the new For Honor hero, the Mongol Warrior Khatun yesterday as part of the For Honor Battle Pass Y8S4. With the PvP multiplayer medieval title still slashing through the gaming industry, Ubisoft has announced its latest patch notes, which will bring upgrades to Raider, Varangian Guard, Black Prior, and Afeera, as well as Guardbreak Vulnerability adjustments to Aramusha, Berserker, Highlander, Shinobi, and Tiandi. Bug fixes to commands, PhotoMode, and Respectful Kill Execution have also been added.

For Honor‘s last update was on December 5, 2024, which saw balancing changes in several fighters. These For Honor patch notes coincide with the confirmation of Year 9, titled Theatres of War. Year 8, The Serpent Sword, ends with a Throwback Event and several Hero Fests with characters like Orochi (Feb 13), Pirate (Feb 27), and Gryphon (Mar 6).

Take a look at the major updates and bug fixes coming from the newest For Honor patch notes:

For Honor Is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

IMPROVEMENT

BALANCING CHANGES

GB Vulnerability Adjustment

The Front Dodge Heavy attack Guardbreak Vulnerability for the following heroes has been lowered to 100ms (down from 433ms):

Aramusha

Berserker

Highlander

Shinobi

Tiandi

Dev comment: Many heroes have a Front Dodge Heavy attack that has 100ms of Guardbreak Vulnerability. This lets them beat Guardbreak attempts in multiple situations, but this did not apply to the listed heroes; we’ve therefore adjusted their Guardbreak Vulnerability to give them both more consistency with other heroes but also as a buff to these attacks.

Raider

Top Chained Heavy now deals 29 damage (up from 28)

Side Chained Heavy now deals 27 damage (up from 26)

Raider’s Fury now deals 30 damage (up from 28)

Top Heavy Finisher now deals 32 damage (up from 30)

Side Heavy Finishers now deal 30 damage (up from 28)

Dev comment: We previously lowered Raider’s damage as the hero’s curve was too high. After the dust has settled, Raider has been underperforming, so we’re raising the damage the hero causes with some of his attacks to make Raider more competitive.

Varangian Guard

Chain Link timing from blocked Dodge Attacks and Hjaldr Oathkeeper to Light Finishers is now 300ms (up from 200ms)

Dev comment: Varangian Guard’s dodge attacks as well as Hjaldr Oathkeeper made the following Light finisher undodgeable when blocked, and so we’re increasing the Chain Link timing to lower their reward.

Black Prior

Tenebris Trust now has a Superior Block window of 200ms (down from 300ms), from 100ms to 300ms into the attack (from 100ms to 400ms)

Dev comment: We’re reducing the Superior Block window for Tenebris Trust so that it correctly matches other Superior Block windows at 200ms.

Afeera

Removed “Unlock Tech” that allowed Afeera to perform Astro Flip in incorrect directions when unlocking after attacks

Dev comment: While we made changes to Afeera in the last patch, there still remained situations where players could still perform the bug. We’ve applied a second fix to fully remove Afeera’s ability to Astro Flip in incorrect directions.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL