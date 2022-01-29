For Honor Gets Free Weekend After Adding New Hero

For Honor just recently welcomed a new fighter to its roster, and hot on the heels of that release, another event is taking place this weekend. As those who are familiar with Ubisoft’s events might’ve guessed, that event is a free weekend that allows those across the various console and PC platforms to play For Honor for free for a limited time. You won’t likely be playing as the new Pirate fighter if you’re only playing during this free weekend, however, but there’s a good chance you’ll come across one or two of them on the battlefield.

The free weekends are favorites of Ubisoft whether it’s for For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, or any of its other multiplayer games, so it shouldn’t be surprising to see the former get a weekend of that type following the launch of the Pirate hero. The free weekend is live now and is available on the Epic Games launcher, Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It’s live until January 31st regardless of which platform you’re playing on.

https://twitter.com/ForHonorGame/status/1486006052910997509

For the most part, you’re able to take part in this free weekend without any underlying costs on the majority of the platforms. Those on the Xbox systems will have to have Xbox Live Gold subscriptions at a minimum to play, however.

As for the Pirate, that hero is live in the game now as of January 27th, but you’ll have to pay if you want to play as them. That’s because they’re currently only a part of the $7.99 package containing the hero and a couple of other cosmetics and incentives for players to try out. For those who don’t want to pay, you’ll have to wait until February 10th when the character will be available to purchase for 15,000 Steel, the in-game currency used to acquire different things. That’s well after the end of the free trial period, so you’ll have to commit to the game afterwards if you want to play as the Pirate and the full roster that For Honor offers.

For Honor’s free weekend is live from now until January 31st.