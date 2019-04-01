Rabbids Invade ‘For Honor’ for Limited-Time Event

Rabbids have made their way into For Honor as part of an April Fools’ Day gag that’s only partially a joke. The idea of Rabbids running around the gladiators and other warriors in For Honor is funny enough, but it’s actually happening and players can take part in the crossover as part of a one-day event that’s underway right now. Any player who pops into For Honor during the duration of the event to see what’s happening will also be awarded a melee pack.

Wielding plungers and protected by armor, the Rabbids have temporarily joined For Honor as the AI units that roam the battlefield. For Honor players won’t be able to play as the Rabbids themselves, but they will be able to fight them to help push their teams to victory. The Rabbids will fight back though, as seen in the trailer below, so a swarm of Rabbids isn’t something to be ignored.

By popular demand… Cry havoc and let slip the Rabbids of war! ⚔️ #ForHonor pic.twitter.com/b6s8yQLQLq — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 1, 2019

“Are you ready for bwaaaaaaar?” Ubisoft’s post about the very real April Fools’ Day event reads. “The Rabbids are taking over for the minions in a special, 24-hour For Honor April Fools’ Day event. Starting March 31 at 9PM PDT, and ending April 1 at 9PM PDT, players who jump into For Honor during the event will earn a melee pack as a reward.”

The event began late on March 31st, so For Honor players still have a while to experience the Rabbids in combat for themselves. If you haven’t seen it yet or won’t be able to see the fighters in action, the official For Honor Twitter account shared several images to show that the Rabbids look about as ridiculous in-game as one might expect.

Rabbids are invading For Honor for one day only! Think this is an April Fool’s prank? Go in-game to find out! 😉https://t.co/JXxOkn9q1b pic.twitter.com/XLojxN0loa — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) April 1, 2019

For Honor’s limited-time April Fools’ Day Rabbids event is live now until April 1st at 9 p.m. PDT.

