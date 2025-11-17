Forgotten 2004 PS2 and Xbox Game Getting Remake in March 2026

A forgotten PS2 and OG Xbox game is set to return via modern platforms on March 20, 2026. These modern platforms include Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. What they do not include is Nintendo Switch 2, nor last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game will be playable on the former, though, courtesy of backward compatibility. A price point, for all platforms, meanwhile, remains unclear.

The game in question technically hails from 2003, when developer Sick Puppies debuted the game on PC and Mac. Most didn’t hear about the game, nor play it, until 2004, though, when it came to the original Xbox and PS2 via developer Spiral House. If these names and dates don’t ring any bells, the game is Ghost Master, a niche release from 21 years ago that is a bit surprising to see back.

Ghost Master is returning as Ghost Master: Resurrection, and for some, it is already available because it is currently in Steam Early Access, and has been since October 30. So far, it has attracted 177 user reviews, with an 85% approval rating, which nets it a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. Suffice to say, gamers are enjoying the re-release. That said, if you didn’t play the original, there probably isn’t a ton of reason to pick this game up other than maybe to play it on Halloween 2026, as there are better games in the genre. The main appeal is the nostalgia.

Speaking of the re-release, this is not a port, nor a remaster, but a complete Unreal Engine 5 remake of the original game. Speaking of the original, it boasts a Metacritic score range of 59 to 81. This is obviously a huge range, reflective of the poor quality of the console port. Obviously, the shortcomings of its console port 21 years ago are no longer relevant, as this is a remake.

Just like in the original, in the strategy management game meets puzzle adventure game, you command an army of specters, and it is your job to terrorize the town of Gravenville with them.

