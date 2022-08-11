Forspoken's Latest Trailer Is Getting Destroyed for "Cringey" Writing

Forspoken is getting ripped apart by people online for having some rather cringey dialogue in its latest trailer. Forspoken is a highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive from Square Enix that is written by some of the best writers in the gaming industry. Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Telltale's The Walking Dead), Amy Hennig (the Uncharted series), and Todd Stashwick, who is better known for his acting career, are just some of the names helping shape the story of this game. With such rock solid talent backing Forspoken, fans have been looking forward to the game, especially because the gameplay seems to match the potential quality of the story.

With that said, a recent trailer has some fans pretty concerned about the writing of Forspoken. The short trailer features gameplay of Frey Holland in action, flexing the beautiful visuals of the game and its fluid gameplay, while she narrates. The problem is the narration could be described as being a bit cringey. The character describes the circumstances she's in in a way that people have compared to a Joss Whedon character or Tumblr post. Some people were put off by the trailer so much, that they created parodies of the clip through the lens of other games like Bloodborne. It has sparked some rather hilarious tweets and led many to wonder how Square Enix will respond to something like this. As of right now, it's unclear if Square Enix will make any adjustments to the script to fix any other lines like this.

A beautiful and cruel new land? Twisted monsters? An array of magical abilities? Sentient jewellery!?



Welcome to the world of #Forspoken. pic.twitter.com/46diiLnQ7M — Forspoken (@Forspoken) August 8, 2022

Forspoken was recently delayed after being previously slated to release in October. Given how packed the fall is right now, Square Enix made the decision to push the game to January 2023 so it won't have as many major titles to compete with. Only time will tell how good the game will actually be, but it's understandable that the publisher doesn't want to go up against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II or God of War Ragnarok.

What do you think of Forspoken? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can view some reactions to the trailer below.