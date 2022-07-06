Forspoken Delayed Again to 2023

Square Enix and Luminous Productions' upcoming action RPG Forspoken has been delayed once again to 2023. Originally, the forthcoming PlayStation 5 and PC title was slated to launch in May 2022 before Square Enix revealed that the release date would be shifted to October. And while it seemed likely that the game would see the light of day at this time, it looks like it instead needs just a bit more time in the oven.

Announced via the game's official Twitter account this morning, it was revealed that Forspoken will now come to PS5 and PC on January 24, 2023. Luminous and Square Enix stressed that initial work on the game is now complete and the development team is currently focused on polishing the experience.

"As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023. All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase," said the message regarding the delay. "We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for the game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this summer!"

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this delay with Forspoken is that this message notes that it was made for "strategic" purposes. Given that the game was going to launch in close proximity to titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok, it seems like Square Enix might have just wanted Forspoken to release in an emptier window. After all, this is a new IP, which means that it might struggle to find a large number of players. If Square Enix thinks that Forspoken can have more success next year, then hopefully that will end up proving to be true.

How do you feel about seeing Forspoken pushed back to 2023? Are you still going to look to give this game a shot when it does release, or are you more focused on other games releasing in the coming year? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.