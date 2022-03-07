Forspoken Officially Delayed

Forspoken has been officially delayed by Square Enix prior to its release later this spring. Within the past week, a new report appeared claiming that Square Enix would soon end up delaying Forspoken to a time later in 2022. And while it was uncertain where such an announcement would end up taking place, Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions opted to divulge the news via social media this morning.

Shared on the official Forspoken Twitter account, it was revealed that the game will now be launching on PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11, 2022. The reason for the delay, according to the statement that was released, is to ensure that the game is more polished once it does hit store shelves.

“We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us. To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall,” the statement read” “Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing more about Forspoken with you soon.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of this new message from Luminous Productions regarding the delay of Forspoken is how the studio is internally viewing the project. Rather than this just being a one-off game, it sounds like Luminous and Square Enix have larger ambitions to turn this into a new franchise that will receive multiple new installments down the road. And while the success of the first game will obviously play a part in any sequels being developed, it seems clear that Luminous is viewing Forspoken as a building block for something greater in the future.

