Forspoken Update 1.04 Live With Patch Notes

Forspoken Update 1.4 is live today on PS5 and PC, and alongside releasing the update, Square Enix has gone ahead and provided patch notes for the update, which in turn reveals and details everything changed and improved. Unfortunately, the update is fairly minor and is not bolstered with any new content. However, there's a batch of quality of features that should add up and go a long way in improving the game, which, according to most, is in need of some improvement.

While we have the patch notes for the update -- which can be viewed below -- we don't have any information about the update's file size on PS5 or PC. In other words, the only insight we can offer about how long it may take to download is not the patch notes are slim and there's no new content, both which point to a lighter file size and thus a quicker download. That said, this is just speculation. If Square Enix does disclose this information we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Below, you can check out the complete and official patch notes for Update 1.04:

Technical Issues:

Fixed an issue where the camera moves unintentionally when certain Xinput devises are used as the controller. (PC version)

Fixed an issue where the FSR setting automatically changes to Normal upon restarting the game when the FSR, DLSS, and 3D Resolution are set to a certain setting. (PC version)

Fixed an issue where the game shows unintended behavior when PlayStation®5's DualSense Edge™ wireless controller is connected to the PC. (PC version)

Various minor fixes.

Feature Updates:

The text font for Traditional/Simplified Chinese has been changed.

The system text that displays when certain items are unlocked have been updated.

The system text accompanied with Patch 1.03's mouse config bug fix update will be now displayed in all languages.

Minor optimization for certain features.

Forspoken is available via the PS5 and the PC. Right now, there's no word of the game coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the new Square Enix game, click here.