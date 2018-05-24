Fortnite Overhauls Controller Support, Building Improvements

Epic Games has been gathering feedback for awhile now when looking at how to enhance controller support for Fortnite while also addressing frequent player complaints. Whether it’s those that take to the Battle Royale mode with pure combat in mind, or others that prefer the fine art of building, the latest enhancements made to controller functionality means big things for both Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Save the World modes.

The developers recently took to their blog to give a “Development Update” on how progress is coming along. They opened up the floor for improvements by stating, “We’re looking at ways to make battling, building, and moving in Fortnite feel great on controller. We took an initial step with Builder Pro and feedback from you to create a better experience for console players swapping between building pieces.”

These enhancements includes incredible improvements to building, plus custom bindings! According to Epic Games, below is what players have to look forward to:

Builder Pro Improvements



We heard your feedback about Builder Pro feeling inconsistent.Sometimes after quickly switching to a building piece, it would not place when you pressed the button. Similarly, Turbo Building could force you to let go and re-press to start building again, making it unreliable.We’ve fixed these issues, and Builder Pro should feel consistent.



Turbo Building Improvements



In the v4.3 update we’ve fixed various reported problems with the Turbo Building feature, such as building being cancelled while cycling through traps or after pressing certain combinations of buttons. We’ve also made Turbo Building faster so that gaps won’t appear in your structures when aiming quickly. The first time you begin building it takes 0.15 seconds to build, but each piece after that is faster (0.05 seconds). Combined with Builder Pro, this gives you enough time to select a piece and rotate or edit it before placing.



Edit Mode Aim Assist



When playing with a controller and using Edit Mode to modify your buildings, aim assist will kick in and pull your crosshair toward the closest square. It will also try to confine your aim to the building piece you’re editing. We’ve heard that some players find this feature uncomfortable to play with, so you’ll be able to toggle Edit Mode Aim Assist off in the v4.3 update.

Custom Bindings



Looking to the future, we want to provide for the best experience on console and that involves giving you the options to play however you wish. We’re investigating giving you ways to bind actions to whichever buttons you would prefer to use. Additionally we’re investigating other aspects like stick axis remapping. We’re not sure when this will land, but we’ll give you more info once its fully tested!

Not too shabby, right? The building mechanic adjustments are huge! I can’t tell you how many times I lost that coveted Victory Royale spot because some other player out-built me. Laugh all you want, but that’s a pretty useful skill to have in-game. And since the console versions are cross-compatible with PC, any improvement is much appreciated!