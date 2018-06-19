Fortnite Adds Stink Bombs, Now Available

Fortnite has a new patch for players to enjoy and Epic Games went all in for a slightly grossier item addition: the Stink Bomb. The latest ‘Epic’ item can be found pretty much anywhere and will be available for a limited time only on all platforms.

In addition to the new item, the Rocket Launcher also saw a slight buff in addition to a few bug fixes seen in how the general weapons work in the game. According to the latest update:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pass the gas! The Stink Bomb is now live, find it in-game! pic.twitter.com/LKGBO6VhAr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2018

Stink Bomb added. Creates a stinky cloud that deals 5 damage every half-second within the cloud. 9-second duration. Epic rarity. Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Vending Machines. Loot in stacks of 3 with a maximum stack of 5.

Increased the reload time of the Rocket Launcher based on rarity. Rare from 2.3 seconds to 2.8. Epic from 2.185 seconds to 2.66. Legendary from 2.07 to 2.52.

The maximum number of unloaded Rocket Ammo that can be held has been changed to 12.

Bug Fixes

Enemy built structures are no longer lit up by the thermal scope.

Cozy Campfires are now lit by the thermal scope.

“This new addition is nothing to sniff at, one whiff and they’ll be sprinting for fresh air,” boasts the official item description. But still, it’s no odder than that of the Boogie Bomb addition and people really dug that one. It’s just another way that Epic Games shows that they are providing a fun game experience and are not worried about taking anything too seriously. It’s kind of nice! A game meant to be enjoyed without fear of judgement, it’s refreshing and better yet – it’s free!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It will be coming to Android as well at a later date.

In other Fortnite news, there was a mysterious cropping of countdowns and holograms seen in the map over the last several days, prompting many fans of Fortnite to wonder if this update was going to bring something bigger. So far, looks pretty normal but we are keeping our eyes peeled on anything else suspicious happening today.

With the “Evil Lair” having sprung up with a few new additions to the map, including holograms, as well as that giant missile uncovered when the new season first began, many are spectating that when the clocks strike 0, a massive call to fire will be unleashed. Of course, if that were true – we would imagine all platforms would be showing the same thing. Still, the discovery is new so there is still time for other platforms to join in! If you see something, let us know!

Stay tuned!