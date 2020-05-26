Funko Turns the Spider-Man Pointing Meme Into an Exclusive Pop Figure

The Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme has been going strong for years thanks to the fact that making unflattering comparisons and pointing out hypocrisy is consistently funny. With all of the other Marvel Funko Pops out there, it seems like figures based on the popular Spider-Man pointing meme were long overdue. Well, the wait is over!

The meme originated with an episode of the 1967 ABC Spider-Man cartoon entitled "Double Identity", which involved a criminal named Charles Cameo impersonating Spider-Man in order to steal art. Funko could have gone with a Moment Pop figure to depict the scene from the meme, but they wisely chose to run it as a 2-pack with a background insert, which makes it more versatile. Spider-Man points at Spider-Man! Spider-Man points at you! Spider-Man points at your dog! The possibilities are endless.

