Antoine Griezmann Celebrates Goal With Fortnite Battle Royale Dance

Another day, another example of Fortnite infiltrating areas games rarely ever penetrate. If you’re a soocer/football fan you will know that France and Atlético de Madrid Antoine Griezmann is one of the world’s best players, and apparently also a Fortnite fan.

If that news is surprising to you, then you haven’t been paying attention to the news. Griezmann isn’t the first professional athlete to whip out a Fortnite celebration, and something tells me he won’t be the last.

The Frenchmen went viral on social media after he broke out the infamous “Take the L dance” when he scored a goal in his most recent match.

The celebration came during the second goal of Atletico Madrid’s Europa League quarter-final game against Portuguese team, Sporting Lisbon.

You can watch the celebration for yourself, below (courtesy of YouTube user Aran football):

If you’re familiar with the 27-year-old star, this celebration isn’t that unusual. Not because, Griezmann is a well-documented Fortnite player, but because he has a bit of a knack for busting out into a viral goal celebration. Before this, he spiraled social media with a rendition of Hotline Bling.

As you can see, Griezmann specifically waits until his teammates are no longer in his way before deploying the dance, obviously knowing it would garner attention. Interestingly though, the home Spanish crowd either didn’t notice, didn’t care, or was too busy in post-goal celebration to let out an additional roar or applause for the move. However, maybe it did, and the video just doesn’t pick it up.

If you play Fortnite you will also be familiar with the “Take the L dance,” which is used quite often, especially by players who just killed another player, and celebrate by dancing over their dead body. It’s an emote people love to hate, but love to use.

The real question that emerges out of all of this, is has Griezmann won any Victory Royales? And has he busted out a “Take the L” in the process? I sure hope so.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also poised to come to Android devices sometime in the near future.