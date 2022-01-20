Fortnite Leak Reveals New League of Legends Arcane Collab

In a week that has already been filled to the brim with Fortnite leaks, yet another new leak has come about suggesting that the popular battle royale game will soon be crossing over with Netflix’s Arcane series. Late in 2021, Fortnite previously collaborated with the League of Legends TV series when it added a skin based on the character Jinx to the game. And while that Jinx skin was popular enough on its own, now, one of the other major faces of Arcane should be showing up in Fortnite soon enough.

As seen in the tweet below from the well-regarded Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, Vi is set to join the game at some point in the near future in the form of a purchasable skin. Based on the information that has leaked at this point in time, Vi will be available to buy as part of a larger bundle that should come to the Item Shop. Vi’s bundle will contain a new loading screen, a pickaxe based on Jayce’s hammer from Arcane, a piece of backbling that resembles a toy rabbit, and of course, the skin in question. To go along with this, Jinx seems to also be coming back to the Item Shop as well for those who didn’t purchase her the first time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/iFireMonkey/status/1483370599498104839?s=20

As mentioned, this new Fortnite leak is just one of many that have come about over the course of this week. In addition to crossing over once again with Arcane, a pair of Marvel collabs should also be heading to Fortnite soon. Specifically, the Spider-Man villain Green Goblin should be joining the game in the near future as will Hawkeye and Kate Bishop. It remains to be seen when all of these characters will actually arrive in Fortnite, but given the nature of previous leaks, they should all release in the next few weeks.

What do you think about this new Vi skin that has leaked for Fortnite? Are you going to look to pick it up for yourself once it hits the Item Shop? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.