Fortnite Leak Reveals Hawkeye Skins

In case you somehow missed it, a new update for Fortnite, v19.10, went live yesterday, and new updates typically mean new files for leakers and dataminers to dig through. Case in point: a bunch of new skins has seemingly leaked already, and that includes an upcoming collaboration seemingly tied to Marvel’s Disney+ series Hawkeye. If the leaks are accurate, it looks like folks won’t have to wait too long before being able to traverse the island as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

The Hawkeye-related leak seems to have dug up basically every cosmetic associated with the crossover. The full models as well as Back Blings, Pickaxes, and more have all leaked. As expected, the whole thing is awash in the color purple and focuses heavily on the most notable fact about both Hawkeye characters: they are known for using a bow. You can check out all of the leaked cosmetics, including the in-game models, for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is what Clint Barton & Kate Bishop looks like in game!



Thanks @GMatrixGames for helping me get this!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/vqps8RZiI6 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2022

This is not the first time there had been speculation about a Hawkeye crossover, but it is certainly the most detailed yet given the leaked cosmetics. It’s hard to say when all of it might be revealed, but prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX claimed that whatever event associated with them should happen in the next two weeks.

Hawkeye, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, is currently streaming on Disney+. There’s no telling when the leaked skins might actually be revealed. As noted above, Fortnite‘s new patch, v19.10, is now available. In addition to the return of the Tilted Towers location, there are new dinosaur-like legendary creatures called Klombos stomping around the island that players can manipulate with a new fruit on the island called Klomberries. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is currently available and, more generally, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

