Fortnite Officially Adds Jinx From League of Legends

To coincide with the upcoming release of Arcane on Netflix, League of Legends is now officially crossing over into the world of Fortnite. Epic Games and Riot Games announced today that Jinx, the popular character from LoL, will now be coming to Fortnite in the form of a new skin. This addition is part of the larger RiotX Arcane event that Riot Games is currently rolling out to coincide with the release of Arcane in the coming days.

Jinx’s addition to Fortnite is officially set to transpire today, November 4, but she won’t actually be available for purchase in the Item Shop until later this evening at 8:00pm EDT/5:00pm PDT. The version of Jinx that is coming to Fortnite also resembles her character model that is seen in Arcane, which is the TV series that centers around her and many other characters from the League of Legends universe. And while it might seem commonplace for Fortnite to accrue popular characters in this manner, Jinx heading to Fortnite is actually the first time that a character from League of Legends has appeared in a non-Riot game.

We can’t wait to see Arcane Jinx jump off the Battle Bus! Welcome to the Island 🏝️https://t.co/GaubLR1wsM pic.twitter.com/E55PShBHbE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 4, 2021

Speaking more to how this collaboration came about in the first place, Riot’s Brandon Miao explained why the company felt like Jinx would be a good fit in Fortnite. “Fortnite has executed high profile collaborations and entertainment experiences while remaining committed to bringing players content that enriches their experience both in and out of game, a dedication we share and admire,” Miao said in a press release this afternoon. “We hope fans will enjoy seeing Jinx, one of our most iconic League of Legends champions, in Fortnite to celebrate the launch of Arcane.”

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this collaboration between Epic and Riot is that Riot will actually be bringing some of its titles to the Epic Games Store as well. This means that League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics will all now be downloadable through Epic’s platform if you so choose.

If you’re looking to pick up Jinx for yourself in Fortnite, she’ll also be coming with a number of other in-game items. Below is the full list of gear that you’ll be able to snag for yourself when she releases in the Item Shop later this evening.