Fortnite Now Available in Korea, Weird Trailer Released to Celebrate

With over 40 million players getting down on some Fortnite online action, it’s finally time that the popular game, including Battle Royale, be available in even more places. With the latest patch to drop bringing with it the Korean language, the game itself is now available in the region and is celebrated with a really weird, yet appropriate, new commercial.

Looks like they got hit with that boogy grenade pretty hard in the short, but sweet, video above. We don’t even speak Korean but the video is oddly enticing and now we kind of want to be playing it instead of sharing the weirdly hypnotic video. Bizarre, but effective!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is interesting to note is that now both of the biggest battle royale games are now going head to head in home territory, as Korea is the main base of operations for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ studio Bluehole. With the two games at the top of the genre with other developers following suit, it will be interesting to see if the PUBG crew makes any extra mile changes to their own title.

For more about Fortnite with its free-to-play battle royale mode:

Fortnite Battle Royale is the FREE 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins. Available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One & Mac.

There are also three editions of the full game, including Save the World, available for purchase – all which include the free battle royale mode:

Standard Edition $39.99

Deluxe Edition $59.99

Super Deluxe Edition $89.99

Limited Edition: $149.99

Though that Limited Edition looks sweet, it’s hard to pass up the price of free when wanting to enjoy the battle royale experience. In case you need to catch up on what else is new in the world of Fortnite, check out some of the biggest updates from this month in Epic Games’ universe:

Patch 1.37 is incredibly small with just the Korean language addition in mind, so we’ve combined that with the previous major update that just hit as well:

Weapons

Removed the Scoped AR from Supply Drops.

Updated the scope for the Scoped AR. Replaced the old arrow reticle with a more modern design. It should be easier to tell where you are aiming and where your crosshair actually is.

The Snowball Launcher has been replaced by the normal Grenade Launcher.

Slightly increased the size of the grenade (loot).

Fixed frag and smoke grenades exploding on impact when hitting shallow water.

Fixed an issue where the grenade toss animation ended prematurely when tossing the last grenade in a stack.

The Boogie Bomb effect will now kick players out of weapon targeting.

Players can no longer place traps while affected by the Boogie Bomb.

Explosion effects now play properly on water surfaces.

Gameplay

Friendly Fire is now disabled. This is exploratory and subject to change. We will be closely evaluating this and want your feedback!

Players will now immediately aim their weapon upon landing on the ground if they press and hold the aim button while in the air.

Pickups no longer take priority over reviving DBNO squad members.

Empty chests and metal street lights will no longer block players from building.

Corn stalks are now destroyed upon taking any damage.

Adjusted how ammo crates drop ammo so that they don’t overlap the ammo box itself.

Attempting to use a scope while playing an emote will now cancel the animation.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up eliminated player’s items.

Fixed a few issues which caused supply drops to pass through player built structures.

Fixed an issue which caused a trap to deal no damage if a ramp or roof is placed in front of the trap.

Build mode visuals no longer persist when using a Launch Pad or when knocked into the DBNO state.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to see through the smoke grenade effect while scoped.

You can now move forward and backward while gliding when facing straight up and down.

The Cozy Campfire trap no longer heals eliminated players.

Fixed an issue which caused the glider to sometimes deploy sideways after using a launchpad.

For more on item shop changes, performance tweaks, friendly fire, and more – you can check out the official website right here to learn more.