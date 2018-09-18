Fortnite Leak Reveals Balloons Coming Soon

As is the case when any Fortnite update goes live, the dataminers come out to play and have found a couple of new interesting weapons coming to the game. The latest leak comes hot on the heels of that massive cosmetic items revelation earlier today, but this find is all about that fire power. For those that like to go big or go home, there’s one addition that’s just for you.

The Quad Launcher isn’t entirely unexpected. This particular weapon may be new to Battle Royale, but it was previously a Legendary in Save the World so for those that are familiar with the original game version – you’ll be back in familiar territory.

Quad Launcher coming as next week’s item! pic.twitter.com/9Thv4QanYh — DieBuddies (@TwoEpicBuddies) September 6, 2018

A Spike Arena Grenade has also been found with the description, “Throw this to creat your very own Bounce and Spike Trap arena.”

The Balloon will allow players to “rapid fire inflate” in order to traverse the world in a different style – though we’d imagine they don’t go very fast which would make you a prime target for snipers out there. Still, looks nifty!

As with any leak, no matter how trustworthy, take everything with a grain of salt. Everything in speculation, even with the game files right there, until Epic Games themselves make the grand reveal. Plans can change, ideas can be scrapped – there are many reasons why the above items might not make the final cut.

That being said, this Twitter user has given us very reliable information in the past and with so many players enjoying the popular Battle Royale title, we’d be amiss not to share their most recent findings. Personally I’m stoked to see the possible addition of a Quad Launcher. I like to drop in and cause mayhem, so that weapon just screams my play style. A new Grenade would be nifty as well. Not so sure about those balloons, but Epic Games has done stranger things in the past so …

What do you think about the possible new weapons coming to Fortnite? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest revealed items.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!

