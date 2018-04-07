This Fortnite Bush Squad Charging With a Storm of Rockets Wins the Internet

The Internet produces some terrific things. Millions upon millions upon millions of people playing Fortnite also produces some terrific things. Put the two together, and what you get is pure and potent perfection.

I don’t say this lightly, but this new Fortnite video might be my favorite thing of 2018 so far.

As you can see, the video features not one, not two, not three, but four bushes running from the storm. A hilarious and rare sight to begin with. But making the scene even better is the fact that they all are firing a storm of rockets at some poor souls whose structure is about to be wiped from existence as they die from laughing.

How did that many Bush Wookies get that many rockets? I have no clue. The universe works in mysterious ways. And I love it.

While some players find the bush detestable to use — someone messaged me to tell me I was a noob and say nice things about my mother once just for using one — in solo or even duos play, it has become a bit of a comedic act in four-player squads. Because as you can see, there’s nothing that warms the heart like four bushes making haste across a valley running for their lives.

Unfortunately, the video cuts short before we get to see what happens. Hopefully, those proud bushers made it to safety before winning a good ol’ Victory Royale. And hopefully it was achieved in full-bush mode.

For those of you who have never had a run-in or used a bush, it’s basically camouflage you can put over your character in order to look like a bush and hide in plain sight. The trick isn’t very effective, especially as a match progresses, so most people don’t use them. And as you can see, the ones who do, don’t use them the God intended way.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also coming to Android devices sometime in the near future, but when exactly, remains unknown.