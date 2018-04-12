Fortnite Battle Royale Comet Coming Soon With ‘Impact’

There have been many theories regarding that comet seen in the game of Fortnite and now it looks like we might finally know its reason for being there. If it’s not to destroy Tilted Towers, or bring some other form of apocalypse, we do at least know that there will be a new Limited Time Mode specifically dedicated to this mystery. At least if the report from a recent datamine are true.

The findings come from the team over at Two Epic Buddies on Twitter where they found something interesting hiding away in the title’s files:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ein neuer Modus ist in den Game Files! Impact! Nur Solo und hat wahrscheinlich etwas mit dem Kometen zu tun! 😀 pic.twitter.com/Dy5JXzlSdl — DieBuddies (@TwoEpicBuddies) April 12, 2018

According to the data above, it looks like the ‘Impact’ Mode will be available for both Solo and Squad play and really … we just want to know what’s up with that damn comet. It’s time, Epic Games, it’s time.

Like with all information that has not been officially confirmed by the team over at Epic Games, take this with hesitant caution. That being said, many of the files seen in their findings have already come to pass in the game, so there are a lot of reasons to feel this report’s authenticity. For now, however, we must wait until the team behind the wildly popular Battle Royale title confirms the next event themselves.

What do you hope comes from all the hype around the comet? Do you want the theory that it’s going to destroy Tilted Towers to come to pass, or are you hoping for something a little less permanent? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and let’s talk comets!

In other Fortnite news, it appears that the game has yet to be resolved of its server issues from yesterday. This is a common occurrence following a huge update, and the latest patch was definitely that.

According to the Fortnite status page, here is what’s affected: