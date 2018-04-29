Fortnite Item Shop Adds New Brite Set, Including Adorable Bag

The latest Fortnite cosmetic shop update is now live and makes the colourful world of battle royale and mayhem a little more “Brite”r. A new axe, a new outfit set, and even a good deal on Battle Pass tiers, here’s what’s new in the record breaking online game:

Brite Gunner – 1,500 V-bucks Includes Brite sunshine and rainbows backback

Global Axe – 1,200 V-bucks

Battle Pass Tiers (100 stars) – 900 V-bucks

Absolute Zero Outfit – 1,200 V-bucks

Dab Emote – 500 V-bucks

Electro Shuffle Emote – 800 V-bucks

Prismatic Glider – 800 V-bucks

Ice Breaker Axe – 500 V-bucks

Epic Games is constantly rotating what’s available in their item shop, so if you don’t want to miss out of this particular set – you’ll want to act fast! Different emotes are also available today, including harnessing your inner meme lord with the infamous Dab. Or if you are just tired of some of your squadmates mid-match, that Face Palm one works perfectly too – though we’re still waiting for that one to rotate back in.

In case you missed the latest patch for both Battle Royale and Save the World modes, the latest update brought with it new cosmetics and a new weapon, in addition to tons of new fixes and features. You can check out the full patch notes right here, with a brief highlight down below:

Stick it to your enemies and score the Victory Royale. Find this new grenade in Floor Loot, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, and Treasure Chests.

Charge-up this launcher and leave monsters in shock! Increase the charge for a more intense attack.

Twitch account linking has been removed from the game client due to scalability issues.

Twitch Prime account linking can still be done through the Epic Games website.

Fixed an issue with metal doors not making a sound when closed.