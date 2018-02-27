Fortnite Battle Royale: New ‘Solid Gold’ Game Mode Gives Players All Legendary Weapon Drops

Fortnite Battle Royale is offering players some fresh new content, starting right now! A brand new game mode called ‘Solid Gold’ has gone live, and you can log on and play this new mode now. In Solid Gold, every single weapon drop is legendary — or gold — so you can imagine that things heat up really quickly. Forget the slow burn and early game when everyone is using gray and green weapons, and forget the thrill of finding that one golden handgun; now, from the very beginning you can assume that every player you meet is armed with high-power weaponry and extremely dangerous.

The Solid Gold Limited Time Mode is now live! Jump in and try out some legendary weapons ✨ pic.twitter.com/k4zNQEoK4V — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 27, 2018

There are a few other tweaks in Solid Gold mode as well. Grenade launchers and rocket launchers are mostly going to be found in supply drops in this mode, but you’ll obviously want to approach those with extra caution. Since players have more powerful weapons, Solid Gold mode also offers more study building material. Extra metal and stone is produced when farming, which will empower you to build stronger bases on the fly.

Keep in mind that this is a squad based game mode, so you’ll definitely want to gather your Fortnite buddies before you hop online and try it out. In Solid Gold, you can count on everyone running around with legendary SCARs and hand cannons, so this isn’t the game mode that you’ll want to brave solo, no matter how good you think you are.

So what about the jetpack?! In case you missed it, last night we reported that jetpacks will be coming to Fortnite Battle Royale soon. This was revealed via update notification when players log into the game, but for now, we still don’t know how these will actually work or when they’re coming. EPIC is generally pretty quick to prototype game modes and additions on the fly, like the new Solid Gold mode, but we’ve yet to see any jetpacks, and it’s killing us! Our guess is that these will be skydiving trails, and nothing more than an aesthetic upgrade, though some people are convinced that they will enable you to fly during the game.